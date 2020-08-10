Virginia Warren

Centreville

Virginia Warren, age 91, of Centreville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8.

The graveside service will be Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. at the Columbiana City Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home directing.

Mrs. Warren is survived by children, Charlotte Kay Sims, Shelia Joyce Moses (Randal), and Jeffrey Keith Warren; grandchildren, Kim Lawley (Billy), Jeffery Duncan (Bethany), Brandi Moses, Mark Moses (Blair); seven great grandchildren; sister, Eileen Phillips (Sam).

