Land transactions for the week of Aug. 9, 2020
The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from July 27-30.
July 27
-Judith Naugle to Judith M. Naugle, for $88,480, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, range 1 West.
-Christopher Dunn to Brannan C. Daniel, for $480,000, for Lot 30 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase II.
-Charlotte Loveless to Alan Everett Hiatt, for $255,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.
-George Oliver to Sandra C. Rudilph, for $335,500, for Lot 32 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Patrice McGeeney, for $505,665, for Lot 523 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5B.
-RC Birmingham LLC to Taylor Matthew Brown, for $169,150, for Lot 12 in Cambridge Park Amended Record Map.
-Leonard Girdley to Leonard H. Girdley, for $106,950, for Lot 126 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.
-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Chad Davis, for $290,000, for Lot 43 in Meadow Brook 7th Sector 2nd Phase Re Subdivision of Lots 42, 43, 44 and 45.
July 28
-William Post to Mitchell S. Whitaker, for $250,000, for Lot 36 in Inverness Cove Phase 1 Resurvey #2 Final Plat.
-John Ling to Heath G. Allred, for $300,000, for Lot 35 in Brook Chase Estates Phase II.
-John Lipscomb to Michael Palmer, for $185,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.
-Western REI LLC to Mallard Landing Development LLC, for $1,680,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.
-Western REI LLC to Dawnsons Cove LLC, for $575,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Arleen Gilliland to Glenn Ross Greer, for $25,333, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.
-Robby Smith to Jerry Gregory Morris, for $164,500, for Lot 35 in Rossburg Sector II.
-Stephen Parks to Melissa K. Dillard, for $209,900, for property in Section 1, Township 21, Range 1 East.
-Steven Hancock to Daniel F. Bischoff, for $5,000, for property in Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.
-Becky Lucas to Jose Armando Gutierrez Ramos, for $30,600, for Lot 4 in Arceo Family Subdivision.
-Courtney Jordan to Ashley Silver, for $196,000, for Lot 21 in Marengo Sector One.
-Jason Frase to Tuanigamanuolepola Tagovailoa, for $560,000, for Lot 23 in Maple Ridge.
-Heath Allred to Lewis Henry Hill, for $290,900, for Lot 9-93 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.
July 29
-Henry Dailey to Martha Rosalind Stainton Revocable Trust, for $284,000, for Lot 45 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.
-John Kopp to Gail L. Andrews, for $269,900, for Lot 3 in Weatherly Club Sector 14 Resurvey of Lots 1-A and 2-A.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Sarah E. Morton, for $306,795, for Lot 228 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Madrene Pardue to Alicia Annette Price, for $149,900, for property in Section 28, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.
-Covenant Builders Inc. to Innovative Building Services LLC, for $70,000, for Lot 210 in Stonebridge 2nd Sector Resubdivision of Lots 202, 203, 204, 205, 206, 207, 208, 209 and 210.
-Christopher Emery to Carlton Seward, for $199,500, for Lot 219 in Weatherly Warwick Village Sector 17 Amended Map.
-First US Bank to Express Oil Change LLC, for $500,000, for Lot 3 in Calera North Industrial Park Resurvey of a Part of Lot 2.
-Timothy Ryan to James K. Vaughn, for $282,500, for Lot 221 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase I.
-Edward Woods to Lisa M. Woods, for $21,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.
-Charles Bryan to John M. Kopp, for $185,000, for Lot 26 in Holland Lakes Sector Two Phase One Final Plat.
-Ryan Fisher to Stevey Beardin, for $142,000, for Lot 101 in Stonecreek Phase I.
-Charles Moore to Nichole Manda Cofer, for $390,900, for Lot 210 in Grey Oaks sector 2 Phase 1.
-Ike Beasley to Curian D. McCaskill, for $245,000, for Lot 18 in St. Charles Place Jackson Square Phase Two Sector Three.
-Joyce Lutz to Joyce Lutz, for $96,000, for Lot AA in J and P Subdivision.
-Joyce Lutz to Joyce Lutz, for $48,500, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Ronnie B. Jenkins, for $317,400, for Lot 22 in Adams Mill Second Addition.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Stephanie Connor, for $290,270, for Lot 20 in Adams Mill Subdivision Second Addition.
-Vasil Valekis to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $260,000, for Lot 72 in Meadow Brook Fifth Sector First Phase.
-Rustin Yerkes to Barbara Lyle, for $270,000, for Lot 21 in Wynlake Phase II.
-Sally Bird to Vasil Valekis, for $260,000, for Lot 72 in Meadow Brook Fifth Sector First Phase.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Patrick M. Kies, for $333,050, for Lot 222 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-RC Birmingham LLC to Quitasha Leira Newman, for $168,751, for Lot 9 in Cambridge Park Amended Record Map.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Romeo Lee, for $317,900, for Lot 5106 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 5.
-Randall Harden to Curtis Andrew Smith, for $401,000, for Lot 19 in Shelby Shores.
-Patrick Kies to Mohammad J. Uddin, for $132,400, for Lot 4 in Wildewood Village Amended Map.
-Regina Townsend to Donna B. Meeks, for $189,900, for Lot 308 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase 1.
-Douglas Wall to Suad Yousef, for $97,000, for Lot 1102 in Gables a Condominium.
-Gene Spence to Scott C. Daigle, for $595,000, for Lot 3012 in Riverchase Country Club 30th Addition.
-RC Birmingham LLC to Jay El Shepherd, for $166,000, for Lot 29 in Cambridge Park Amended Map.
-Steven Sheppard to Anthony Fitzgerald Kelley, for $364,000, for Lot 336 in Willow Oaks.
-Jerry Ball to Noah Jacks, for $180,000, for Lot 13 in Chadwick Sector 2.
-Sara Cade to Autumn M. Mack, for $163,000, for Lot 19 in Enclave Phase I.
-William Armstrong to Reid Sarenpa, for $136,000, for Lot 42 in Savannah Pointe Sector III Phase I.
-William Setzer to David Lewis Driscoll, for $258,000, for Lot 162 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.
-Wesley Wyatt to Samuel W. Moore, for $340,000, for Lot 134 in Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.
-Mallory Forbes to Sharon King Huffstutler, for $570,125, for Lot 24 in Cahaba Oaks.
-Barbara Hand to John B. Hand, for $80,000, for Lot 69 in Chandalar South First Sector.
-DAL Properties LLC to Wyndy Looney, for $499,900, for Lot 2201 in Birkdale at Ballantrae Final Plat.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Charlie Bishop, for $264,900, for Lot 1447 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.
-DAL Properties LLC to Zanobia M. Burns, for $413,125, for Lot 2427 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.
-Joyce Lutz to Joyce Lutz, for $5,000, for property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.
-Latasha Rogers to Ronnie James Boyd, for $343,000, for Lot 308 in Woodland Sector 3.
-Timothy Brooks to Ryan McCree, for $356,000, for Lot 2 in Rushing Parc Sector One.
-Christopher Schwan to Christopher H. Williams, for $525,000, for Lot 432 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4A.
-Neal Lagrone to Kayla Irwin Brooks, for $160,000, for Lot 30 in Savannah Pointe Setor III Phase I.
-Meredith Sawyer to Meredith Maxine Sawyer, for $298,200, for Lot 69 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 4 Final Plat.
-Donald Felin to Larry Ridgeway, for $510,000, for Lot 43 in Cottages of Danberry Resurvey No. 3.
-Ward Smith to Johnathan Watts, for $315,000, for Lot 3 in Glenstone Cottages Final Plat.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Eric W. Harris, for $455,940, for Lot 2050 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-Rashad Watson to Eric Matthew Hunley, for $191,800, for Lot 505 in Spring Gate Phase 5.
-Brian Sandroff to Courtney Brook Dailey, for $389,900, for Lot 104 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Part Neighborhood.
-Scotty Griffin to Stephen Neal Johnson, for $272,000, for Lot 4 in Foothills Point Third Sector.
-James Nietfeld to Brian W. Landry, for $425,000, fo rLot 212 in Riverchase Country Club Ninth Addition.
-Robert Spurgeon to Ryan Sebastian Altizer, for $237,000, for Lot 464 in Weatherly Treymoor Abbey Sector 22.
-Darlene Robinson to Jeanie L. White, for $115,900, for property in Section 2, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-Tien Tran to Leslie Shea Foreman, for $170,000, for Lot 6 in Ivy Brook Phase 1.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kayla Hill, for $275,680, for Lot 82 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Lewis Hill to Debra Faye Young, for $232,000, for Lot 198 in Camden Cove West Sector 1 Final Plat.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Gary Wayne Freeman, for $405,408, for Lot A-58 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.
-Clyde Mitts to Madison Earl Development LLC, for $70,000, for Lot 4 in Cahaba Valley Estates Second Sector.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Erin Leighanna Garrison, for $380,900, for Lot A-77 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.
-Nasir Awan to Nasir Abbas Awan, for $97,650, for Lot 2 in Chase Plantation 3rd Sector Resurvey of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
-Gathering Place United Methodist Church Inc. to North Alabama United Methodist Foundation Inc., for $2,300,000, for property in Section 9, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.
-Timothy Purvis to David E. Torbert, for $225,000, for Lot 10 in Spring Gate Estates Phase One.
-Park View Townhomes LLC to R&P Properties LLC, for $400,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Gallant Lake LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $220,000, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-Lynn Johnson to Robert Sealy, for $140,000, for property in Section 36, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-Charlotte Powell to Chansler J. Dubose, for $20,130, fo rLot 3 in Aldmont Extension Map.
-Amanda Marcrum to Matthew David Dickinson, for $157,000, for Lot 24 in Chanda Terrace Third Sector.
-Jimmie Greene to Amy Marie Whitfield, for $5,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-Blanche Brabender to Carla Ivanna Esquivel Santoro, for $174,900, for Lot 43 in Ashford Heights Third Addition.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Gilbert J. Arceneaux, for $236,745, for Lot 26 in Country View Estates Phase 3.
-Gary Hurst to Timothy W. Hamon, for $420,000, for Lot 33 in Southpoint Ridge Final Plat.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Earl Sparks Morgan, for $370,590, for Lot A-52 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.
-David Sims to Shaun Homer Letts, for $231,000, for Lot 11 in Marengo Sector One.
-Donovan Builders LLC to John Michael Wheless, for $424,900, for Lot 318 in Creekwater Phase IIIA Phase 2.
-Paul Adamson to Derek Smith, for $424,000, for Lot 221 in Lochinvar at Ballantrae Final Plat.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Toni Hampton, for $237,260, for Lot 1 in Country View Estates Phase 3.
-Bryce Jamison to Ashley Shada Chasen, for $170,000, for Lot 3 in Buck Creek Landing.
-Sara Taylor to Emil Joseph Boackle, for $329,000, for Lot 902 in Riverchase Country Club 16th Addition.
-Betty Branscome to Spencer Hill, for $167,000, for Lot 10 in Magnolia Parc.
July 30
-Fabio Leal to Katina Maria Sensaboy, for $390,000, for Lot 1-139 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase IV.
-Maranatha Properties LLC to Coleman William Long, for $350,000, for Lot 61 in Homestead Second Sector.
-Brian Baulch to Danne Daniels Dunn, for $288,500, for Lot 114 in Beaumont Phase 4 Final Plat.
-Rene Bass to Hannah Marie Eneix, for $118,000, for Lot 1210 in Horizon A Condominium.
-JG Property Management and Land Development to Andres Peon, for $177,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-Barry Vickery to Donna Vickery, for $224,400, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Jason Sensaboy to Jordan Morris, for $289,900, for Lot 10-16 in Chelsea Park 10th Sector.
-Ralph Ritter to Meoshia D. Hardy, for $335,000, for Lot 9 in Birch Creek Phase 2.
-Virlonda Gammon to Lake Davidson Investments LLC, for $105,000, for Lot 14 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase One.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Grover Neal Duke, for $341,779, for Lot 210 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Nelson Livingston to Kevin F. Dybvig, for $445,000, for Lot 27 in Saddle Lake Farms Condominium.
-Seth Self to Elijah Sargent, for $177,700, for Lot 3 in Cahaba Valley Estates Second Sector.
-Thompson Realty Co. Inc. to Robert P. Klingenbeck, for $930,000, for Lot H-2 in Hamlets at Shoal Creek Phase 1 Resubdivision of Lots 26, 27, 28 and 40.
-Coleman Long to Shandra Starnes Russell, for $435,000, for Lot 23 in Spring Garden Estates Sector Two Final Plat.
-Erica Connell to Brittany Majors Irvin, for $202,500, for Lot 3 in Carriage Hill Phase II.
-Jerome Lanning to Barry Carlton Clay, for $580,000, for property in Section 24, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.
-Denice Howard to Simple Design Renovations LLC, for $125,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Wesley Priborsky, for $180,000, for Lot 5 in Paradise Cove.
-James Offord to James Larry Offord, for $70,465, for property in Section 33, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.
-Charles Gagliano to Malisa Abrahams, for $1,225,000, for Lot F2B in Narrows Lake Estates.
-James Harrell to Mark W. Lumry, for $455,000, for property in Section 11, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-Joyce Thompson to Sameer Lakhani, for $397,000, for Lot 160 in Arbor Hills Phase III Final Plat.
-Sameer Lakhani to Franklin Lucious Bohannon, for $730,000, for Lot 79 in Cove of Greystone Phase I Amended Map.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to John Eric Melton, for $593,979, for Lot 559 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.
-Richard Bartelt to Sharon G. Nelson, for $347,000, for Lot 64 in Hills at Brookhighland.
-Jammie Case to Sunny L. Eighmy, for $797,250, for Lot 206 in Highland Lakes 2nd Sector.
-Brett Fleury to Fredricka D. Hatcher, for $294,000, for Lot 12 in Eagle Cove.
-Chapman Manly to Kevin K. Brasher, for $199,900, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
-Michael Moon to Sawyer B. Phillips, for $263,700, for Lot 86 in Broken Bow 4th Addition.
-Embassy Homes LLC to Jeremy Allen Rodgers, for $207,000, for Lot 46 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.
-Katherine Edgar to Harriette Jones, for $157,000, for Lot 58 in Hayesbury Phase 2 Final Plat.
-John Earley to Kasey Earley, for $82,500, for Lot 12 in Oak Park Highlands Sector 3.
-Jeremy Rodgers to Clayton Edgar, for $232,000, for Lot 46 in Savannah Pointe Sector VIII.
-George Simpson to Georgia Holdefer, for $392,500, for Lot 1443 in Highland Lakes 14th Sector.
-Martha Fowler to James H. Hardy, for $310,000, for Lot 2577 in Highland Lakes 25th Sector Phase II.
-Scott Klesius to Gordon Wayne Linderman, for $302,500, for Lot 31 in Adams Mill Second Addition.
-Elizabeth Bean to Isaiah R. Robinson, for $145,000, for Lot 63 in Wyndham Camden Sector.
-Prominence Homes LLC to Shih Yu Chang, for $219,900, for Lot 20 in Nottingham Phase 3 Final Plat.
-Anita Carey to Ryan Kirkland, for $130,500, for Lot 306 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Ryan Hunter Evans, for $565,917, for Lot 549 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5A.
-Jonathan Barber to Cory Weaver, for $295,000, for Lot 57 in Oak Glen First Sector.
-Philip Amick to Nathan E. Hooten, for $270,000, for Lot 20 in Sterling Gate Sector 1.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Pamela Ann Fravala, for $249,045, for Lot 1538 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.
-Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Felix A Armijo, for $107,659.57, for property in Section 28, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
-Alabama Power Company to Kenneth W. Hollis, for $150,000, for property in Section 29, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.
-Jonathon Bolle to Richard C. Folsom, for $469,900, for Lot 1034 in Highland Lakes 10th Sector Phase II.
-William Barton to Jessie Lee Jordan, for $189,900, for Lot 13 in Clearview Estates Second Sector.
-Sarah White to Cindy B. Edwards, for $480,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.
-Scott Ferguson to Scott R. Ferguson, for $250,000, for Lot 1100 in Blackridge Phase 1C Final Plat.
-Jeff Holland to Robert James Swartzwelder, for $523,000, for Lot 70 in Cillage at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.
-Carolyn Kirk to Adrien D. Smith, for $150,000, for Lot 185 in High Ridge Village Phase 7 Final Plat.
-Kevin Johnson to Alice N. Austin, for $282,000, for Lot 6-46 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector Resurvey.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to John M. Cummings, for $351,400, for Lot 202 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.
-Carrie Harris to Kristopher Mekiah Harris, for $139,000, for Lot 55 in Shiloh Creek Sector One Plat One Final Plat.
-Richard Thurgood to Joseph F. Case, for $448,400, for Lot 348 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase V.
-Michael Rogers to William R. Stallings, for $289,000, fo rLot 233 in Hilsboro Phase I.
-Angela Simonetti to Andrey Armas Castro, for $270,000, for Lot 273 in Chandalar South 6th Sector.
