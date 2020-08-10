Jessica Faye Edwards

Alabaster

Jessica Faye Edwards, 29, of Alabaster, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8 at Shelby Baptist Medical Center.

She was born Dec. 30, 1990 in Birmingham, daughter of Tim Edwards and Tammy Edwards.

Surviving are her father, Tim Edwards; mother, Tammy Edwards; sister, Leslee Edwards (Ryan) Oliver; niece, Georgia Oliver; nephew, Joseph Oliver; nephew, Hayden Oliver; grandmother, Faye Graveman; grandfather, Julius Edwards; uncle, Robert Davis; uncle, William Edwards; and uncle, Steven Edwards.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Phillip Graveman; grandfather, Bobby Davis; and grandmother, Betty Edwards.

Services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. at Pilgram Rest Baptist Cemetery with Rev. Kalvin Smitherman officiating. Interment will follow in Pilgram Rest Baptist Cemetery. Martin Funeral Home directing.

You may leave online condolences for the family on the guest registry at Martinfuneralhomeinc.com.