Divorces for the week of Aug. 9, 2020
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from July 10-31:
-William Ward, of Winfield, and Lisa D. Ward, of Alabaster.
-Deanna Edmondson, of Pelham, and Jonathan Edmondson, of Pelham.
-Samuel B. Powell, of Calera, and Rachel A. Powell, of Calera.
-Laura Collins Peek, of Alabaster, and Benjamin Naish Peek, of Alabaster.
-Glenese Mooney, of Bremen, and Berlin W. Mooney, Jr., of Columbiana.
-Broderick Ryan Underwood, of Helena, and Ashley Harris Underwood, of Helena.
-Akaysha Scoggins Clements, of Shelby, and Johnny Clements, of Columbiana.
-Tamara Faye Melton, of Birmingham, and Joshua W. Melton, of Birmingham.
-Linda Christine Moore, of Wilsonville, and George David Moore, of Moundville.
-Heather Garlick Leigh, of Chelsea, and Scott Alan Leigh, Jr., of Chelsea.
-Rachel Michelle Parker, of Sylacauga, and Damien Brian Parker, of Leeds.
-Dennis Dickson, of Hoover, and Dorothy Lee Dickson, of Hoover.
-Jennifer Sue Williams, of Shelby, and Paul Jamison Williams, of Sumiton.
-Megan Elizabeth Blackson, of Pelham, and Jason Ryan Blackmon, of Columbiana.
Marriages for the week of Aug. 9, 2020
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from July 27-31: -Helen Hosmer to Mark Stephen Crocker. -Rosaura Rodriguez to Filogonio...