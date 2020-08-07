PPMS Principal Hefner named Homewood superintendent

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM – Pelham Park Middle School Principal Dr. Justin Hefner was recently selected by the Homewood BOE to become the next Superintendent of Homewood City Schools.

Hefner, a longtime resident of Homewood, will begin serving in this position on Aug. 17 and will replace Dr. Bill Cleveland who retired earlier this year.

“For 10 years my wife and I have lived and raised our children in Homewood as I truly believe it is such a special community with some of the best educators in the state. I am humbled and excited to serve the students, staff, and families of Homewood,” Hefner said.

Hefner’s qualifications include a variety of service spanning more than 14 years in the education field as a teacher, coach, district administrator and principal. Aside from serving as PPM’s principal, Hefner was also the Director of Teaching and Learning Academic Officer.

He is no stranger to Homewood’s school system, as he held various roles at Homewood Middle School including teaching, mentoring and instructional coaching prior to his work in Pelham.

With an education that includes a bachelors degree from Texas Tech University, masters degree from Texas State University, and an education specialist degree and doctorate in education from Samford University, which he completed in 2016, Hefner is more than prepared to assume this role.

Hefner also was awarded the Samford Learning for Life Award which honors education alumni for their impact on others through their work in the field. He also served on the School Leadership Summit Committee.

“The Homewood community requested a specific type of leader for our school system, and I firmly believe Dr. Justin Hefner will be a strong leader for our school system for many years to come,” said Homewood BOE President Charlie Douthit.