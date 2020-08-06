Salvation Army and Walmart partner to ‘Stuff the Bus’

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER — Walmart and The Salvation Army are teaming up to provide new school supplies to local children in need during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event taking place from Friday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 9.

“Stuff the Bus” will occur at several Walmart locations including 630 Colonial Promenade Pkwy., Alabaster; 9085 Alabama 119, Alabaster; 5335 U.S. 280, Birmingham; 2653 Valleydale Rd., Hoover; 5100 U.S. 31, Calera; and 16077 U.S. 280, Chelsea.

For kids preparing for the upcoming school year, school supplies remain critical to their success. In light of COVID-19, The Salvation Army has adapted its services to ensure that children in every community can continue receiving the educational support they deserve. This year, the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event in Alabaster is one of more than 4,500 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country. When shoppers visit Walmart from Aug. 7-9, they can purchase and drop off requested items at Salvation Army collection bins at the front of each store.

“There are some children in our community whose parents will have to make the tough choice between school supplies, groceries, the electric bill or insurance. We anticipate this number will increase significantly this year due to the novel coronavirus,” said Capt. Lauren Boatman, The Salvation Army Alabaster Corps Officer.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, The Salvation Army has provided more than 65 million meals through a combination of prepared meals and food boxes, 1.45 million nights of safe shelter, and emotional and spiritual support to more than 778,000 people, in addition to the financial assistance, hygiene kits, and youth programs the organization provides in almost every zip code in America.

Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years in an effort to meet local community needs. Supporters like Walmart help The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services that help them overcome poverty and economic hardships.

All donations made at “Stuff the Bus” campaign events will remain in the community to help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to local children in need.

To continue supporting The Salvation Army during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit SalvationArmyALM.org/give. To learn more and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, contact Boatman at 205-663-7105.