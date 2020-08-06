Mitchell running for Montevallo City Council District 2

MONTEVALLO – Lelia Mitchell has announced her candidacy for Montevallo City Council District 2.

A Montevallo resident for more than 45 years, Mitchell said she plans to perform her civic duties by assisting with citizens’ concerns and allowing their voices to be heard; serving as a mediator to inform citizens of changes to laws and proposals; fighting for the safety and welfare of residents, schools and businesses; serving as an advocate of combating the spread of COVID-19; and aiding in providing love, serenity and unity for the city at this unprecedented time.

Mitchell has been employed in Montevallo for nearly 30 years with Alabama Power Company and has worked as a substitute teacher for Shelby County Schools and Alabaster City Schools for more than 12 years.

Mitchell said her work has helped her build a love for Montevallo’s residents, businesses, organizations and children.

“Being involved in a diverse environment in the workforce, community and schools has strengthened my moral characteristics to become candid, dependable, humble, respectful and trustworthy, which have increased my faith in God,” Mitchell said.

Citizenship, leadership and service to others play important roles in Mitchell’s life, she said.

She spearheaded the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day event at Almont Park, eventually moving it to Dailey Park.

A march was added to the event, and multiple citizens and groups have helped with administering music, equipment, fellowship, singing and refreshments. Mitchell served as an announcer when the event was broadcasted live on WBYE 1370 a.m. radio.

Mitchell currently serves as the board president of Leaders of Tomorrow at Montevallo Middle School and a volunteer with the Shelby Springs District Association, in which she serves as dean of records and certified instructor for the Christian Leadership School and secretary of the Women’s Mission and Education Conference.

She is a We Care Outreach Ministry board member and a volunteer with Shelby County RSVP, in which she was recognized as Volunteer of the Month in April 2020.

Additionally, Mitchell is the founder and executive director of Encouragement Learning Foundation Inc., which provides community educational outreach services and support to senior adults and children.