Helena Mayoral Debate scheduled for Aug. 13

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA – Candidates for Mayor of Helena Brian Puckett and Scott Summerlin will debate their polices and ideas for the city in a public debate on Thursday, Aug. 13 at the Helena Sports Complex.

The debate, organized by the Helena Business Association, will be a one-hour event starting at 6:30 p.m. and will be open to the public.

According to HBA President Deedra George, this event will be a great opportunity for citizens of Helena to get to know the candidates running for mayor.

“I think it is really important for the citizens to get to know who the candidates are and how they feel about certain topics that relate to Helena specifically,” George explained. “This will allow residents to see the candidates publicly speak and see what their beliefs are on important topics like traffic, growth and other issues.”

The event will only be open to the first 100 people, to ensure social distancing. As for all public events, masks will be required.

For those who are not able to attend in public, the debate will be live-streamed by the HBA.

Questions for the candidates will be based on submissions through the event page on Facebook, as well as questions collected at the HBA’s meet and greet event on Aug 6.

For more information about the debate or to submit a question for the candidates visit the event page at Facebook.com/events/s/helena-mayoral-candidate-debat/926171384516237/?ti=icl.