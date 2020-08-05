Hatching Hope giving away COVID-19 relief supplies

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

Hatching Hope, a disaster relief organization, is giving away PPE and other supplies to help people struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic at an event on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The event will be held from 11a.m-1p.m. at the organization’s new location at 2758 Pelham Parkway, and will distribute items like hand sanitizer, gloves and facemasks in a contactless drive-thru.

“We have been blessed so much by our partners with supplies, so we wanted to give some of that back to our community,” explained Hatching Hope’s Jessica Siniard. “When everything started we had an abundance of supplies that we gave out to fire stations, police departments and local doctor’s offices. Now, with school starting back we wanted to give these things to local families so they could put their money toward school supplies and food instead.”

Hatching Hope partnered with the Ohio-based Matthew 25 Ministries, who does similar giveaways and has sent Hatching Hope some of the supplies they will give to families during the event.

“We all know that there is a shortage of masks and hand sanitizer available,” Siniard said. “With school starting back, and everywhere you go masks are required, we wanted to give these items to people that don’t have a lot of money so they could focus on other things.”

The event will be safe and socially distanced. Those who attend will only need to pop their trunks so that the volunteers can load the prepackaged items into their vehicles.

Siniard said that Hatching Hope typically provides assistance and relief to people displaced by fires or natural disasters, so this type of service is something they are familiar with.

“We are just really excited about this opportunity to give back to our community,” she said.

More information about Hatching Hope and this event can be found by visiting Facebook.com/hatchinghope/.