“Back 2 School Rally” helps provide essential items to students

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA – The Cornell Lewis Foundation held its annual “Back 2 School Rally” at the Helena Sports Complex on Aug. 2 helping more than 100 people collect school supplies for the upcoming 2020 school year.

As many families have been struggling financially due to problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, purchasing school supplies for the upcoming school year has weighed as a heavy financial burden.

Aaron Lewis, founder of the Cornell Lewis Foundation puts on this event every year to relieve that burden and take the weight off the shoulders of the parents, and that is even more necessary this year.

“This year we had over 150 participants to attend,” Lewis said. “The parents and students were very appreciative and grateful for the relief of not having to worry about the immediate needs of the upcoming school year.”

The event was structured with safety measures in place such as social distancing, temperature checks and mandatory facial coverings inside of the event. Parents and their children came to a designated area where they would pick up supplies like paper, pens, pencils, notebooks, color pencils and crayons already assembled to limit contact exposure.

The whole purpose of starting the event back in 2015 was to give back and “foster a sense of community and family,” Lewis said. “These are uncertain times and I personally benefit knowing that I am investing in our future.”

“Although I stand on the shoulders of community leaders, pastors, parents, and students, this is a 5 year vision that I have personally invested my time, money, and energy in because I believe, that with a little help, a student can go much further,” Lewis said. “Because of entities like The Cornell Lewis Foundation, I am a direct product and have been successful in my own endeavors.”

For more information about this event or to help support the Cornell Lewis Foundation’s efforts visit Facebook.com/ACLewFoundation/.