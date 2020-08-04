Mary F. Stubbs
Mary F. Stubbs
Columbiana
Mary F. Stubbs, age 83, of Columbiana, passed away Monday, Aug. 3.
The visitation will be Friday, Aug. 7 from 10-11 a.m. at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Archer’s Chapel Cemetery in Jemison. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
