Mary F. Stubbs

Columbiana

Mary F. Stubbs, age 83, of Columbiana, passed away Monday, Aug. 3.

The visitation will be Friday, Aug. 7 from 10-11 a.m. at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Archer’s Chapel Cemetery in Jemison. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

