August 4, 2020

Restaurant scores for the week of Aug. 2, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 9:14 pm Sunday, August 2, 2020

The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from May 12-28:

Limited Food

-Murphy USA #7545; 16077 Highway 280; 5/12/20; 93.

-Hop In II #010483 (AJEX Food Mart LL); 5275 U.S. Highway 280; 5/12/20; 94.

-Munchies Convenience Store; 132 Highway 87; 5/12/20; 94.

-Hop In #010480 (Samarth LLC); 16037 U.S. Highway 280; 5/12/20; 95.

-Jet-Pep; 4925 Highway 17; 5/12/20; 95.

-Helena Coosa Mart; 1919 Highway 58; 5/12/20; 95.

-Nisa, Inc. dba Food Mart; 2855 Pelham Parkway; 5/12/20; 97.

-Pelham Citgo II; 3670 Highway 11; 5/12/20; 99.

-Quick Shop #2; 1565 Simmsville Road; 5/12/20; 99.

-The 500 Club; 204 Washington Street; 5/28/20; 99.

-Helena Chevron; 4654 Highway 17; 5/12/20; 100.

 

Mobile Food Service

-Dock of the Bay/Cabrones Taqueria; 4781 Highway 25; 5/26/20; 98.

