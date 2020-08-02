Land transactions for the week of Aug. 2, 2020

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from July 15-25

July 15

-Robert Bethany to Bee Ham Buyers LLC, for $117,000, for Lot 14 in Kingridge.

-Clifton Austin to Megan Power, for $340,000, for Lot 306 in Forest Parks 3rd Sector Resubdivision of Lots 306 and 307.

-Christopher Balik to Kurt Fattig, for $15,346, for Lot 23 in Hearthwood.

-Casey Crumb to Jason Hunter Parsons, for $263,250, for Lot 20 in Longmeadow Phase B Sector One.

-Vernita Brown to Terrie Lynn Oxley, for $130,000, for Lot 209 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 3.

-Carlos Correia to Cody Wilcox, for $202,000, for Lot 279 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-Melissa Ohnich to Conrex ML SMA 2019 01 Operating Company LLC, for $165,000, for Lot 51 in Saint Charles Place Jackson Square Phase Two Sector Two.

-Jacob Pugh to Alexander Nicholas Johns, for $208,280, for Lot 2 in Wooddale Third Sector.

-Ted Denson to James Benjamin Gulde, for $180,000, for property in Section 6, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $50,000, for Lot 242 in Camellia Ridge Subdivision Phase 2.

-Michael Dunn to Elizabeth H. Webster, for $288,559, for Lot 9 in Meadow Brook 6th Sector.

-Larry Hill to Donovan J. Pieper, for $194,000, for Lot 7 in Stonehaven Second Addition.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Susan Arnold Tanis, for $983,353, for Lot 1054 in Blackridge Phase 1B Resurvey of Lots 1054.

-Alisa Sides to Jodi A. Arnold, for $360,000, for Lot 2311 in Ambergate at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $171,000, for Lot 602 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Richard Howard to Bethany Leigh Davis, for $127,000, for Lot 6 in Stonecreek Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Minela Rivera, for $500,960, for Lot 525 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5B.

-Esmeralda Chavez to Angel Ariel Rivera, for $10,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Theodore Taylor to Taylor Trust Theodore, for $62,220, for property in Section 15, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Jean Wilson to Michael Narveson, for $225,000, for Lot 2 in High Ridge Lakes.

July 16

-Gwen Langley to Harold L. Williamson, for $136,000, for Lot 703 in Gables a Condominium Amended.

-Callie Mathis to Jillian L. Watts, for $215,000, for Lot 20 in Chadwick Sector 2.

-Vester Causey to Randall P. Krueger, for $15,000, for Lot 271 in J H Dunstans Map of Calera.

-Adrianna Strayer to Randall Clements, for $190,000, for Lot 48 in Villages at Westover Sector 1 Resurvey of Lots 45-50 and 81-82.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Tiffany Dixon Byner, for $364,000, for Lot 15 in Flagstone Final Plat.

-Scott Baker to Emanuel James Vakakes, for $496,000, for Lot 867 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector C.

-Todd Owsley to Wesley Wyatt, for $377,500, for Lot 17 in Altadena Woods First Sector.

-Stephen Burton to Bradley D. Markham, for $309,900, for Lot 3 in Broken Bow South Sector Two Amended Map.

-Johanne Boucher to Michael S. Shunnarah, for $319,000, for Lot 18 in Summerwood Subdivision Amended Map.

-James Costa to Jeremy William Horton, for $248,500, for Lot 35 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase II Final Plat.

-Emanuel Vakakes to Samuel Nathan Oddo, for $320,000, for Lot 110 in Riverwoods First Sector Amended Map.

-Felicia Thompson to Ikpelue Daneesha Jordan, for $239,500, for Lot 201 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 2.

-Paige Casey to Kevin Lane, for $162,500, for Lot 604 in Forest Park 6th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Curtis Morrell to Kaylee Smith, for $144,900, for property in Section 20, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Krashima McCree to James O. Baldwin, for $235,000, for Lot 12 in Bent River Estates Phase I.

-Camellia Met Mining LLC to Western REI LLC, for $209,500, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Larry Barnett to Jag Investments Stratedies LLC, for $20,020, for Lot 1 in Glenstone Cottages.

-Randall Krueger to Jerry Parks, for $23,109.07, for Lot 271 in J H Dunstans Map of Calera.

-Montana Jackson to Jae Choi, for $228,965, for Lot 173 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-Billy McMichael to Michael Cassidy, for $439,900, for Lot 1319 in Weatherly 13th Sector Phase 2.

-Leslie Todd to Carra L. Wright, for $194,000, for Lot 103 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Darrell Allen to Christopher Lee Thompson, for $320,000, for Lot 946 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 9th Addition.

-Christopher Thompson to Chatambra Hunn, for $207,000, for Lot 225 in Silver Creek Sector II Phase I.

-Earl Ellison to Bruce Chmylak, for $290,000, for Lot 13 in Mountain Lake Subdivision.

-Jonathan Nelson to Jonathan Steven Nelson, for $139,500, for Lot 91 in Beaumont Phase 4 Resurvey of Lots 85-99 and 102-110 Final Plat.

-Chivers Woodruff to John Douglas Williams, for $419,900, for Lot 806 in Gleneagles at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Kenneth Martinez to Balitmore Company Inc., for $129,900, for Lot 14 in Enclave Phase I.

-Gregory Roach to Myra Beth Neal, for $43,101, for Lot 2 in Confederate Acres.

-Bee Ham Buyers LLC to RWM Real Estate Investment LLC, for $135,000, for Lot 14 in Kingridge.

-Russell Lowry to Zaashan Ali, for $289,000, for Lot 230 in Holland Lakes Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Justin Shores to Kelly Shores, for $5,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Dashia Wilson to Troy Adam Davis, for $150,000, for Lot 28 in Waterford Village Sector 4.

-John Pipp to John Pipp, for $84,700, for Lot 16 in Park Forest First Sector.

-Navrozali Ladhani to Ved Mittal, for $410,000, for Lot 62 in Arbor Hill Phase II Final Plat.

-Keaton Posey to Saira Jimenez Arroyo, for $217,900, for Lot 5 in Plantation South First Sector.

-Richard White to Larry Irving Connell, for $12,500, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Gibson & Anderson Construction Co. Inc. to Benjamin Wyrosdick, for $390,000, for Lot 2631 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase I.

-Kymeko Killings to Kymeko Killings, for $99,950, for Lot 121 in Camden Cove Sector II.

-Marcus Byner to Lynella Chin, for $267,100, for Lot 197 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 2.

-Michael Loux to Patriot Real Estate LLC, for $123,420, for Lot 166 in Camden Cove Sector III.

-Carrie Ray to Brian Andre Smith, for $189,000, for Lot 382 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.

-FSS Retail Property LLC to Millennial Bank, for $2,900,000, for Lot 1 in Schillecia Addition to Meadowbrook Corporate Park Phase I.

-Carolyn Knowles to Michael R. Reynolds, for $393,500, for Lot 19 in Shelby Shores 1977 Addition.

-Adair Properties LLC to Jonathan D. Barnhill, for $139,900, for Lot 1 in Chelsea Estates First Addition.

-Michael Reynolds to Cynthia Leneal Harmon, for $173,400, for Lot 4 in J W Johnston Subdivision of Columbiana.

-Patrick Hyde to Patrick Adam Hyde, for $25,000, for Lot 203 in Camden Cove Sector 6 Amended Map of Final Plat.

-Sara Licata to Julie F. Holstad, for $393,000, for Lot 2052 in Glen Iris at Kilkerran Phase 3.

July 17

-Marian Summers to Alexis N. Bracy, for $160,000, for Lot 252 in Camden Cove Sector 8 Final Plat.

-David Hewett to Einar Benjamin Huff, for $530,000, for Lot 15 in Heatherwood 9th Sector Phase II 1st Amended Final Record Plat.

-Town Builders Inc. to Jay D. Carter, for $732,500, for Lot 19-08 in Mt Laurel Phase III B Sector 1.

-Arthur Moss to Julie Holloway, for $600,000, for Lot 3 in Oak Alley Estates.

-Ridge Crest Homes LLC to Michael Clinton Bowles, for $338,137, for Lot 5 in Adams Ridge Second Addition.

-Terrie Oxley to Tamica Vason, for $132,000, for Lot 2 in Breckenridge Park Resurvey.

-Darren Nettuno to Ethan Reid Sims, for $189,900, for Lot 6-17 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Wright Homes Inc. to Stephen McMurry, for $526,000, for Lot 2D-B in Fitts Family Subdivision Resurvey Lot 2D.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Daniel Henry Todd, for $239,840, for Lot 95 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Harrison Domingue to Scott Whaley, for $317,000, for Lot 2 in Chelsea Station.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Charles R. Anderson, for $259,265, for Lot 81 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-TL Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $276,000, for Lot 217 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Linda Brasher to B. Todd Brasher, for $500, for property in Section 5, Township 20, Range 1 West.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $165,000, for Lot 125 in The Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-James Krueger to Jonathan E. Face, for $432,000, for Lot 323 in Brook Highland 7th Sector.

-Hanna Family Partnership LTD to Gerardo Franco Lopez, for $70,000, for property in Section 10, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Chris Boutwell to Johnathan Rick Stumph, for $302,000, for Lot 18 in Cedar Cove Phase III.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Christopher Glenn Ray, for $149,200, for Lot 139 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 3.

-James Daniel to Jamie Hill, for $318,000, for Lot 5 in Chelsea Acres South First Sector.

-Earl Morgan to Terrence M. Craven, for $335,000, for Lot 75 in Homestead Third Sector.

-Mark Corley to Volodymyr Dzhuhalyk, for $187,000, for Lot 322 in Old Cahaba Oak Ridge Sector First Sector.

-Jeffrey Rozycki to Jeffrey M. Rozycki, for $157,250, for Lot 29 in Chestnut Glen Phase Two.

-July 20

-Vestmore LLC to Victoria E. Blythe, for $167,000, for Lot 24 in Bermuda Lake Estates First Sector.

-Barbara Key to Katharine A. Button, for $306,000, for property in Section 11, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Kathryn Johnson to Jesse Brasher, for $164,000, for Lot 21 in Village at Stonehaven Phase I.

-Kendall Williams to Kelvin Daniel Williams, for $114,200, for Lot 275 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-Timothy Klevar to Melvin F. Klevar, for $28,000, for Lot 1007 in Brook Highland 10th Sector 1st Phase.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to M. Shane Gammon, for $365,850, for Lot 6045 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-Ferrell Lewis to Richard C. Porter, for $79,000, for Lot 23 in Shelby Shores.

-Gary Farragut to Vanessa French, for $369,900, for Lot 7 in Wild Timber Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Dallas Gibson to Nolan Griffin, for $300,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Kelvin Williams to Eric Whitfield, for $235,000, for Lot 275 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-Christopher Hall to Howard Tucker Hallmark, for $206,000, for Lot 19 in Plantation South First Section Amended Map.

-Jennifer Stewart to Robert Lee Beeman, for $597,000, for Lot 10-7 in Whispering Pines Farms Re Subdivision of Lot 10.

-Donovan Pieper to Haley Tucker, for $160,500, for Lot 4 in Calloway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 1.

-Jeff 1 LLC to Trans Am SFE II LLC, for $173,100, for Lot 35 in Old Ivy Phase II.

-Hong Ngo to Hiep Thi Tran, for $105,500, for lot 13 in Village Parrish Resurvey of Lot 13 and 14.

-Kendrick Washington to Barbara Baker Key, for $177,500, for Lot 33 in Timber Park Amended Map.

-Broderick Underwood to Etoyo C. Anderson, for $425,000, for Lot 637 in Riverwoods Sixth Sector Final Plat.

-Melanie Robinson to Franke LL Rogers, for $236,900, for Lot 47 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.

-Michael Ray to Hannah Ingram, for $184,000, for Lot 81 in Dearing Downs 9th Addition Phase II Amended Map.

-Rodney Floyd to Mason Vann, for $290,500, fo rLot 3 in Wooddale Third Sector.

-E21 LLC to Curtis Morrell, for $255,000, for Lot 9 in Country Hills Phase One.

-George Klamer to James Cory Bennett, for $32,500, for Lot 25 in Courtyard Manor Resurvey.

-Priya Mittelmark to Navroz Ali Ladhani, for $1,145,313, for Lot 14 in Greystone First Sector Phase One.

-Dallas Storms to Santiago Avalos, for $63,100, for property in Section 3, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Robert Lee to Robert W. Lee, for $0, for property in Section 2, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-William Gibbs to James Robertson, for $195,000, for Lot 1 in Bridlewood Forest.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Sara Katherine McCord, for $241,835, for Lot 97 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Tony Doolittle to Darrel Grice, for $152,850, for property in Section 34, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Robert Klingenbeck to Jason R. Thomas, for $1,150,000, for Lot 151 in Shoal Creek.

-Robert Lee to GST Exempt Family Trust, for $297,095, for property in Section 2, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Alen Maric to Alma Maric, for $211,850, for Lot 102 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 1A.

-Building Bama Inc. to Eddie Sewell, for $522,850, for Lot 812 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 8th Addition.

-Josiah Hooper to Carrie Ray, for $403,000, for Lot 38 in Shelby Springs Farms Camp Winn Sector 2 Phase 1.

-David Love to Candace O. Robinson, for $450,000, for Lot 28 in High Hampton Sector 1 Resurvey of Lots 28 and 29.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Christopher E. Hall, for $314,455, for Lot 5103 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 5.

-Daniel Braden to Charles E. Sparks, for $750,000, for Lot 10 in Shelby Shores 1970 Addition.

-Daniel Braden to Charles E. Sparks, for $69,000, for Lot 8 in Shelby Shores 1970 Addition.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Kevin E. Finnen, for $423,823, for Lot 2066 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Mark Sinclair to Sarah Prestridge, for $176,900, for Lot 1 in Saint Charles Place Jackson Square Phase Two Sector One.

July 21

-Janice Smith to John C. Bagwell, for $410,000, for Lot 40 in Meadow Brook 7th Sector 2nd Phase Amended Map.

-Michael Sharer to Eric A. Hale, for $235,000, for Lot 64 in Old Cahaba II B.

-Stacy St. Cin to Christopher Ward, for $29,400, for Lot 223 in Old Cahaba Willow Run Sector.

-Dawn Danforth to Julie Duong, for $249,900, for Lot 25 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase 2.

-Anthony Brown to Deborah E. McCollum, for $195,000, for Lot 21 in Southwind Second Sector.

-David Vinson to Edward Braxton Vinson, for $35,000, for property in Section 4, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Marcus Gallagher to Brian Jibri Brazil, for 4273,500, for Lot 16 in Oak Park Sector 2 Phase I.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Walter Henry Wagers, for $493,157, for Lot 514 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5A.

-Joel Goldstein to Timothy S. Marvin, for $396,000, for Lot 118 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Five Resurvey of Lots 117 through 121.

-Susan Osborne to Shawn M. Custred, for $384,900, for Lot 16 in Brookhaven Section 2.

-Thomas Norden to Paul J. Constantine, for $356,000, for Lot 20 in Eagle Trace Phase I Amended and Corrected Map.

-Clinton Calvert to Edward H. Hubley, for $391,500, for Lot 20 in Parc at Greystone.

-Jean Wilkerson to Jean Wilkerson, for $82,100, for Lot 381 in Weatherly Belvedere Sector 23.

-Karen Christiansen to Leslie Ann Rogers, for $152,000, for Lot 242 in Wyndham Wilkerson Phase IV.

-Timothy Rice to Daniel James Crowley, for $162,100, for Lot 45 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.

-Cameron McMillian to Susan E. Notter, for $190,000, for Lot 8 in Chesapeake.

-David Swinsick to Equipmentshare Com Inc., for $450,000, for Lot 9 in Commercial Court.

-Heather Harpole to Alvarado Land Trust, for $197,500, for Lot 1302 in Lofts at Edenton 7th Amended Plat.

-Mary Rains to Ignacio Chavez Barajes, for $236,900, for Lot 108 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Tamara Harris to Anne Kelly Speakman, for $39,500, for property in Section 34, Township 21, Range 4 West.

-Jason Parson to Gennifer Allen, for $156,000, for Lot 14 in Hayesbury Phase 3 Final Plat.

-John Brennecke to Alex Randall Christian, for $371,450, for Lot 20 in Cobblestone Square.

-Robert Hunter to Dalton J. Penfield, for $240,000, for Lot 2 in Apache Ridge Sector Four.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Wade H. Mundy, for $932,721, for Lot 1061 in Blackridge Phase 1B.

-Erica Thrash to Ashleigh Elizabeth Stratton, for $135,500, for Lot 381 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.

-Janet Beasley to Jonathan Carrell, for $35,000, for property in Section 28, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Michael David Sharer, for $337,830, for Lot 5108 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 5.

-Hannah Rosenfeld to Alice Andrews, for $165,000, for Lot 84 in Narrows Reach Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-DDF Two LLC to Allen Shirley, for $40,000, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Builders Systems LLC to Craft Homes Construction LLC, for $42,000, for Lot 673 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 6 Phase 2.

-Builders Systems Llc to Craft Homes Construction LLC, for $42,000, for Lot 672 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 6 Phase 2.

-Emerald Ridge LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $23,000, for Lot 93 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Emerald Ridge LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $23,000, for Lot 83 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Emerald Ridge LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $23,000, for Lot 92 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Donna Dinh to Dushyant A. Patel, for $290,000, for Lot 8 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-D R Horton Inc. to Alyce B. Wright, for $205,900, for Lot 156 in Waterstone Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Doris Lopez to Belinda McDonald, for $270,000, for Lot 91 in Hillsboro Phase III Resurvey of Lot 91.

-Adams Homes LLC to Glenda Williams Forrest, for $176,600, for Lot 196 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 4.

-Kelli Richeson to Charles David Thomas, for $210,000, for Lot 36 in Stoney Meadows Phase 1.

-Albert Hurston to Tyler Anthony Peck, for $169,900, for Lot 246 in Camden Cove West Sector 2.

-Franck Debril to Franck Laurent Debril, for $88,750, for Lot 43 in Brookhaven Sector III Amended Plat.

-John Stanton to John Martin Rostas, for $465,000,f or Lot 29 in Southpointe Ridge Final Plat.

-James Kennedy to Barbara C. Taylor, for $305,000, for Lot 512 in Forest Parks 5th Sector.

-Samuel Hibbs to Michelle Hammett, for $200,000, for Lot 40 in Hickory Point.

-Richard Carlisle to James K. Kennedy, for $377,000, for Lot 2142 in Kirkwall at Ballantrae Phase III.

-Cecil Crocker to Brandy Allison Davis, for $228,800, for Lot 32 in Oakridge 2nd Sector.

-Kelly Lipford to Karon Brooks, for $172,000, for Lot E in Riverwood Fourth Sector Resurvey Lots A, B, C, D, E, F Block 10.

July 22

-Jamie Nelson to J. Damon Folmar, for $15,000, for Lot 1 in R F Tidmore Property.

-Robert Fincher to Robert S. Beard, for $230,000, for Lot 30 in Old Town Helena.

-Louis Wilson to Loren Michael Hacker, for $38,000, for property in Section 23, Township 18, Range 2 East.

-Carolyn Stephens to Lyle Stephens, for $255,845, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Carolyn Stephens to Lyle Stephens, for $314,250, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Christopher Albritton to Albert C. McDonald, for $257,000, for Lot 20 in Hills at Brook Highland.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jasmine Brianna Darby, for $253,100, for Lot 109 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Stephen Melton to Ralph M. Towns, for $304,200, for Lot 75 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Final Plat.

-Matthew Corbin to Robert E. Fincher, for $385,000, for Lot 2127 in Kirkwall at Ballantrae Phase 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Connie Zinder, for $252,390, for Lot 1450 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Carolyn Stephens to Towana Pardue, for $263,855, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Kristin Ross to Na Dia Allen, for $268,000, for Lot 27 in Cottages at Brook Highland.

-Michele Davis to Christopher George Johnson, for $499,000, for Lot 4 in Wyngate Trace.

-James Freeman to Lakimbrea Reyes, for $293,000, for Lot 44 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Mary Dunnam to Robert Daniel Cox, for $295,600, for Lot 72 in Chelsea Station.

-Katie Kuehner to Robert Bradley Kuehner, for $95,350, for Lot 42 in Navajo Hills Ninth Sector.

-William Miller to Joshua Smitherman, for $500, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Prominence Homes LLC to CF KL Assets 2019 1 LLC, for $975,500, for Lot 145 in Nottingham Sector 4.

-Adam McDaniel to Shelby Resources Inc., for $160,000, for Lot 418 in Savannah Pointe Sector V Phase I.

-Tiffany Taylor to Dale D. Morris, for $151,500, for Lot 35 in Shiloh Creek Sector One Plat One Final Plat.

-Jonathan Wright to David Ross, for $500,000, for Lot 102 in Greystone Legacy First Sector.

July 23

-Chelses Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-32 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 7-226 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fourth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Christi Chastain to John Marshall Barnes, for $285,000, for Lot 38 in Edenton a Condominium First Amended Comdominium Plat.

-Scotch Homes and Land Development Group Inc. to James C. Gibson, for $690,870, for Lot 3 in Dogwood Estates.

-National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Richard Lee Price, for $285,000, for Lot 50 in Eagle Trace Phase 2.

-Anna Dewees to John Crain, for $639,000, for Lot 36 in Greystone 5th Sector Phase 1.

-John Kosie to Sherman Goocher, for $660,000, for Lot 115 in Greystone Legacy.

-Steven Mitchell to Brooke Huffaker, for $458,500, for Lot 35 in Brook Highland First Sector.

-Chelsea Corners LLC to Florida State University Real Estate Foundation Inc., for $250,000, for Lot 3 in Chelsea Corners at Chesser Plantation.

-Coleman Blackwell to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., for $285,000, for Lot 50 in Eagle Trace Phase 2.

-Channon Edwards to Killian Tolbert, for $169,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19, Range 2 East.

-Samuel Niven to Earl Niven, for $100,000, for property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Daniel D. Jackson, for $427,932, for Lot 2052 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Ridgecrest Enterprises LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $105,000, for Lot 338 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.

-Ridgecrest Enterprises LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 313 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.

-Norman Vickery to Billy W. Vickery, for $98,120, for Lot 61 in Horsleys Map of the Town of Wilsonville.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Sara A. Cardoza, for $315,250, for Lot 49 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Timothy Williams to Joshua E. Gilreath, for $208,000, for Lot 40 in Allendale Subdivision.

-Chappell Enterprises and Properties LLC to Chappell Development Inc., for $64,320, for Lot 4 in Corners of Westover.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Michele L. Burch, for $390,000, for Lot 313 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.

-Triple J & D Properties LLC to West Crest Estates LLC, for $1,265,000, for property in Section 33, township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Glenn Stanley to MTGLQ Investors LP, for $428,721, for Lot 6 in Heatherwood Sector 1 1st Addition.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Thomas Maurice Picardy, for $545,900, for Lot 338 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.

-Chappell Development Inc. to Ryan Alexander Lackey, for $446,000, for Lot 4 in Corners of Westover.

-Daniel Jackson to Matthew Corbin, for $495,000, for Lot 36 in Lake Wilborn Phase 1A Resurvey No. 1.

-Denice Reeves to Jeff Champion, for $5,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Naveen Krishna Dakarapu, for $347,300, for Lot 208 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-William Williams to Chris H. Boutwell, for $394,000, for Lot 1105 in Eagle Point 11th Sector.

-Patricia Havard to Javier Perez Torres, for $54,000, for Lot 5 in Siluria Mills Property Line Map.

-William Gilbert to Carol Morrison, for $363,635, for Lot 245 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Record Plat.

-Angela Green to Anna Michelle Posey, for $162,000, for Lot 15 in Braelinn Village Phase I.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $256,500, for Lot A50 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Sen Mu to Shaoming Liang, for $195,000, for Lot 121 in Holland Lakes Sector One.

-Ann Collins to Charles G. West, for $96,000, for Lot 406 in Gables a Condominium.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Matthew Jackson, for $353,604, for Lot 6044 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-Mary Bridgforth to Jose D. Perez, for $229,500, for Lot 47 in Panther Ridge.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Neha Shah, for $261,325, for Lto 27 in Adams Mills Subdivision Second Addition.

-Roger Bass to Holly Jessica Clemente, for $284,000, for Lot 7-14 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.

-Adams Homes LLC to Tanika Lashun Turner, for $175,500, for Lot 195 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 4.

-William Burmeister to Sam Henderickson, for $485,000, for Lot 1134 in Brook Highland 11th Sector Phase I.

-Glenn Weaver to Clifford D. Hindman, for $80,000, for Lot 6 in Deerwood Lake 2nd Sector.

-Kevin Gamble to Donovan Builders LLC, for $110,000, for Lot 1 in Boozman Family Subdivision.

-James Dawson to Christian A. Rivers, for $798,000, for Lot 11 in Meadow Lake Farms.

-Richard Pope to Meenakshi Sundaram Chettiappan, for $129,000, for Lot 170 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Matthew Hales to William B. Williams, for $450,000, for Lot 2 in Mill SPrings Estates Amended 1st Sector.

-Elizabeth Dunnaway to Heron Morales Jimenenz, for $37,500, for Lot 21 in Deer Springs Estates Second Addition.

-Giuseppe Clemente to Shemeka Hill, for $319,900, for Lot 35 in Belvedere Cove Phase III Final Plat.

-Connie Fleck to Connie Jo Fleck, for $88,150, for Lot 2018 in Old Cahaba Phase V 6th Addition.

July 24

-Gregory McGinnis to Robyn Edwards, for $192,000, for Lot 127 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $166,000, for Lot 217 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Jerry Parks to Heith Crocker, for $45,000, for Lot 271 in J H Dunstans Map of Calera.

-Donnette Hulsey to Kyle Bruce Dyar, for $217,000, for Lot 587 in Lake Foest Fifth Sector.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Brenton A. Ulfers, for $228,636, for Lot 105 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-US Bank Trust to Richard L. Hall, for $190,475, for Lot 72 in Scottsdale Third Addition.

-Kevin Laws to Building Concepts LLC, for $91,630, for Lot 17 in Chelsea Farm s Sector 3.

-Andre Tyndale to HFV LLC, for $238,500, for Lot 142 in Polo Crossings Sector I.

-Chris Danielson to David Han, for $264,900, for Lot 367 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase III.

-Harvey White to Buy By Birmingham 401K, for $150,439.61, for Lot 73 in Chaparral First Sector Phase 1.

-Joseph Netterville to Alberto Jesus Osorio, for $111,129, for Lot 7 in Cahaba River Estates.

-Clint Totherow to Errius Javier Pearson, for $160,000, for Lot 235 in Camden Cove Sector 9.

-Catherine Lamori to Dorothy M. Szabo, for $276,000, for Lot 174 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Robert Ledbeter to Ashlynn L. LEdbetter, for $58,820, for Lot 7 in Dunstans Map of Calera.

-DAL Properties LLC to Harrison Chase Childs, for $419,900, for Lot 2229 in Birkdale at Ballantrae.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Leon D. White, for $169,820, for Lot 54 in Cambridge Park Amended Record Map.

-Leslie Milhorn to Angela Fielder, for $157,000, for Lot 344 in Waterford Village Sector 1.

-Sean Savacool to Jacquelyn Paulsen, for $607,000, for Lot 32 in Cove at Greystone Phase II.

-Phillip Tucker to Benjamin Grimm, for $376,000, for Lot 815 in Eagle Point 8th Sector Phase 1.

-Barry Parrish to Scott Keller, for $52,500, for Lot 2 in Yellowleaf Subdivision Resubdivision of Lot 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Dennis Matthew McGoldrick, for $242,005, for Lot 10 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Edwin Lumpkin to William Rollan Logan, for $289,000 for Lot 310 in Lake Forest Third Sector.

-Dorothy Slye to Shawnda Denise Jones, for $311,000, for Lot 1514 in Kenniston at Ballantrae Final Plat.