Arrest reports for the week of Aug. 2, 2020
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 1 through July 28:
Alabaster
July 19
-Michael Chase Laney, 31, of Helena, DUI-alcohol.
July 21
-Samuel Douglas Buff, 39, of Maylene, alias warrant, capias warrant (three counts).
-Sharron Sindell Stone, 35, of Bessemer, failure to appear.
July 23
-Kenneth Earl Jones Jr., 38, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.
July 24
-Franklin Charles Vest, 29, of Montevallo, failure to comply with court orders, failure to appear (two counts).
-Claudio Cruz, 42, of Pelham, alias writ of arrest.
-Jessica Lynn Rodriguez, 33, of Alabaster, burglary third degree.
-Lakniesha Renise Cook, 29, of Montevallo, failure to appear, capias warrant (two counts).
July 25
-Amber Nicole Griggs, 32, of Maylene, public intoxication.
-Austin Mark Lucas, 20, of Shelby, failure to appear-traffic.
-Jasper Byrd, 47, of Prattville, alias writ of arrest.
-Caleb Clifford Collins, 41, of Alabaster, obstructing government operations, public intoxication, firearms license required.
-Clayton Alexander Young, 25, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.
July 27
-Tricia Sullivan Davis, 45, of Alabaster, alias warrant.
-Paul Thomas Riley, 45, of Alabaster, criminal trespass third degree.
July 28
-Adreana Johnson, 31, of Montgomery, alias writ of arrest.
Calera
July 17
-Jamarius Montez Mayfield, 22, of Calera, failure to appear.
July 18
-Dekarl Deon Lewis, 34, of Birmingham, bond revocation, violation of a domestic violence protection order.
July 19
-Darren Elmer Ashton, 55, of Irondale, agency assist.
July 20
-Mary Carleena Williams, 47, of Sterrett, failure to appear.
-Joseph Junior Clemons, 25, of Calera, agency assist.
-Cirilo Valentin Feliciano, 51, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.
-Joshua William Sanders, 33, of Wilsonville, failure to appear.
July 21
-Cheyanne Nicole Burns, 28, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting, failure to appear (four counts).
-Garrett Bryan Putman, 26, of Lincoln, Alabama, using false ID to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.
July 22
-Alexis Elena Alexander, 27, of Bayou La Batre, Alabama, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.
July 23
-Zachary Case Ratliff, 22, of Decatur, Alabama, agency assist.
July 24
-Lakniesha Renise Cook, 29, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
-Zachary Bryan Bishop, 31, failure to appear, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, illegal possession of prescription drugs.
July 25
-Franklin Charles Vest, 29, of Montevallo, agency assist.
-Natalie Strickland Dottley, 34, of Calera, agency assist.
-Howard Brown, 41, of Centreville, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-heroin, drug paraphernalia.
-Michelle Powell, 44, of Alabaster, agency assist.
-Stevie Hawkins, 54, of Montevallo, agency assist.
-David Anthony Le, 33, of Thorsby, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Jordan Tyler Acker, 29, of Brierfield, agency assist.
July 26
-James Henry Brown Jr., 41, of Wilton, using false ID to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance-meth, illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia.
-Rafeal Myric Good, 24, of Clanton, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of marijuana second degree.
July 27
-Armando Coyoy Orozco, 29, of Montevallo, open container.
-Christopher Lynn Sharpe, 47, of Montevallo, illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Harpersville
June 1
-Edmond McCrimon of Harpersville, shooting into an occupied vehicle, assault third degree.
-Marcus Hall of Vincent, reckless endangerment, assault third degree.
June 2
-Taylor Esckilsen, 26, warrant-ours.
June 10
-Timothy Moore, 26, of Selma, warrant-ours.
June 22
-Matthew Perrin, 24, of Calera, warrant-ours.
June 26
-Jason Cargile, 45, leaving scene.
-Caleb Johnson, 27, of Pell City, warrant-other.
June 27
-Ashley Bradford, 28, of Pell City, warrant-ours.
June 30
-Aldo Sandoval of Montevallo, warrant-other.
Helena
July 23
-Charles Matthew Sullivan, 43, DUI-alcohol.
July 25
-Johnna Michaela Ball, 20, domestic violence third degree.
July 26
-Dakota Ryan Mullinax, 26, failure to appear-traffic, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Todd Durand Stewart, 44, domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation.
Pelham
July 19
-Gustavo Olvera Torres, 33, of Charlotte, NC, DUI-.08 BAC or greater.
-Misty Lesnau, 42, of Woodstock, driving while revoked.
July 20
-Jeremy Stobert, 41, of Pelham, public intoxication.
July 22
-Frank Carpenter, 37, of Vestavia, alias warrant.
-Kaunda Pickett, 47, of Birmingham, alias warrant.
-Kayla Foy, 23, of Samford, FL, alias warrants.
July 23
-Brandon Stewart, 44, of Alabaster, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
-Quention McCambell, 30, of Alberta, alias warrant.
July 24
-Darius Alexander, 51, of Pelham, failure to display insurance and improper brake light/turn signal.
July 25
-Natalie Dottley, 34, of Calera, driving while suspended.
-Michelle Powell, 44, of Montevallo, impropert/unsafe tires, fail to signal turn, theft of property 3rd degree, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree, operating a vehicle without insurance and driving on wrong side of the road.
-Timothy Perry, 22, of Montevallo, expired tag.
-Johnathon Smith, 32, of Maylene, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree and public intoxication.
-Franklin Vest, 29, of Montevallo, home repair fraud.
-Claudio Cruz, 42, of Pelham, seatbelt required and driving without a license.
